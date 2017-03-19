Connor Brickley’s string of game-winning goals fuel Charlotte Checkers’ hot streak

With the Charlotte Checkers attempting to make a push toward the American Hockey League playoffs, left wing Connor Brickley has elevated his play.
Brickley scored three goals this weekend, leading the Checkers to a pair of wins over the Ontario Reign. His game-winning goal in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime victory extended Charlotte’s winning streak to four games, its longest since winning six straight from Oct. 28-Nov. 11.
That goal marked Brickley’s third consecutive game-winning score. He’s scored in each game during the Checkers’ four-game winning streak, marking the longest goal streak of his career and by a Charlotte player this season.
Behind Brickley’s recent play, the Checkers sit four points behind the Iowa Wild for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Charlotte hosts the Wild in a pivotal two-game series this week.
Friday: The Checkers entered the third period with a 3-2 lead, but the Reign tied the game within the first five minutes of the frame. It looked as if the contest might go into overtime, but Brickley scored his second goal with about seven minutes left in regulation. Lucas Wallmark’s late empty-net goal ultimately handed Charlotte a 5-3 win.
Saturday: After seizing a 2-0 lead in the second period, the Checkers surrendered a pair of goals in the third, including a power-play score with about three minutes left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Brickley needed just 31 seconds to score the game-winning goal.
What’s next: The Checkers continue their six-game homestand with 7 p.m. contests against Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then they host the Chicago Wolves at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Comments