Running calendar 03.2o.17

GIRLS ON THE RUN OF UNION COUNTY 5K PRESENTED BY CAROLINAS HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: April 29, Lake Park Community Center, Indian Trail, 8 a.m. Registration: $25 before April 1, $30 April 1-29. Info: www.girlsontherununion.org or email Bonnie Grote at bonnie@girlsontherununion.org.
EXERCISE IS MEDICINE 5K & FUN RUN/WALK: May 13, Frank Liske Park, Concord; Fun run/walk, 8:30 a.m.; 5k, 9 a.m.; Fun run/walk, $8 by April 28 (add $2 after) and 5k, $20 (add $3 after); Family registration (max of 6) - $60 (add $10 after April 28); Contact: phgabriel@cabarruscounty.us or for info: www.runsignup.com
