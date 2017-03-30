Love playing golf in the Carolinas? This new free weekly newsletter is for you

The Charlotte Observer has launched Golf.Carolinas.com, a weekly newsletter for golfers in the Carolinas that we’ll deliver free to subscribers each week.
We’ll tell you what's new at North Carolina and South Carolina courses you love and introduce you to courses you haven't found yet. And we’ll share some great stories about golf in the Carolinas.
We've put together a staff of some of the best golf writers in the Carolinas, including award-winning columnist Ron Green Jr. and Ron Green Sr. In our first newsletter, Ron Jr. writes about how golf is part of the fabric of life in the Carolinas and we’ve pulled a Ron Green Sr. story from our archives: A classic 1986 piece about Billy Joe Patton, one of the great golfers and great characters from North Carolina.
We also tell What you need to know about the Mooresville Golf Club makeover and how The New Course at Talamore, Mid South Club might form one of Pinehurst’s best combinations.
And Golf.Carolinas.com editor Pat James tells you about the trip he and has family took each summer to the coast, and the course where he fell in love with golf.
Click here to subscribe to the free weekly newsletter.
Comments