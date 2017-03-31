Other Sports

March 31, 2017 6:03 PM

Charlotte Independence opens season Saturday

By David Scott

The Charlotte Independence opens its United Soccer League season Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Charleston Battery at UNC Charlotte’s Transamerica Field.

The Independence (14-8-8 last season) returns forward Enzo Martinez, who scored nine goals and had nine assists last season. Midfielders David Estrada, Yann Ekra, Alex Martinez, Jun Marques-Davidson, and Lewis Hilton are also back for Charlotte. Henry Kalungi, Bilal Duckett, and Joel Johnson return on defense.

The Independence will play two games at Winthrop (April 15 against Pittsburgh and May 11 against the New York Red Bulls II) before moving to the new Matthews Sportsplex in June.

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

