Who’s going to win the Masters? Our writers’ predictions

The Observer’s writers covering this week’s Masters tournament at Augusta National Club (Ga.) predict the champion:
SCOTT FOWLER
Jordan Spieth: Yes, there was that troublesome Amen Corner meltdown in 2016 that included a quadruple bogey on No. 12. But Spieth has finished no worse than in a tie for second in the past three Masters.
RON GREEN JR.
Jon Rahm: The next great Spanish player wins in his Masters debut on what would have been Seve Ballesteros's 60th birthday.
JOE PERSON
Rory McIroy: The Irishman says it's nice to come to Augusta flying a little under the radar. But he'll be front and center Sunday when he completes a career Grand Slam.
