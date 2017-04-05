Other Sports

April 5, 2017 12:55 PM

Who’s going to win the Masters? Our writers’ predictions

The Observer’s writers covering this week’s Masters tournament at Augusta National Club (Ga.) predict the champion:

SCOTT FOWLER

Jordan Spieth: Yes, there was that troublesome Amen Corner meltdown in 2016 that included a quadruple bogey on No. 12. But Spieth has finished no worse than in a tie for second in the past three Masters.

RON GREEN JR.

Jon Rahm: The next great Spanish player wins in his Masters debut on what would have been Seve Ballesteros's 60th birthday.

JOE PERSON

Rory McIroy: The Irishman says it's nice to come to Augusta flying a little under the radar. But he'll be front and center Sunday when he completes a career Grand Slam.

