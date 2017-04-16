AHL playoffs: Charlotte Checkers vs. Chicago Wolves | What you need to know

The Charlotte Checkers are in the American Hockey League playoffs and there are at least two games in Charlotte. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about series.
▪ Check Pat James’ weekly summary for more on how the Checkers overcame their demons to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
▪ The Checkers’ opening-round opponents are the Chicago Wolves, the top team from the Central Division.
▪ Teams receive two points for a win, one point for an overtime/shootout loss or no point for a regulation loss. These points determine who makes the playoffs.
▪ The Wolves, who just beat the Checkers in overtime Sunday, finished the regular season with 101 points in the standings, tied for second in the AHL. They won 44 games, tied for fourth best in the league.
▪ Charlotte, 13-2-3-1 since March 9, earned the final spot in the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night. Their 86 points ranks 13th in the league and their 39 wins ties for 11th.
▪ It’s a best-of-five format in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
▪ The first two games are in Charlotte, then the series shifts to Chicago. The first game is on Thursday night.
GAME
DATE
TIME (EDT)
VENUE
1
Thursday, April 20
7 p.m.
Bojangles’ Coliseum
2
Friday, April 21
7:15 p.m.
Bojangles’ Coliseum
3
Sunday, April 23
3 p.m.
Allstate Arena, Chicago
4
Tuesday, April 25
8 p.m.
Allstate Arena, Chicago*
5
Wednesday, April 26
8 p.m.
Allstate Arena, Chicago*
*if necessary
▪ You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
▪ The Checkers website has information on available playoff packages.
▪ The Checkers could host up to 14 playoff games – two in the opening series and up to four in each of the following rounds – if they keep winning.
