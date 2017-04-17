Other Sports

April 17, 2017

Here are official results for every Charlotte-area runner at the 2017 Boston Marathon

By Théoden Janes

Unseasonably warm temperatures in Massachesetts on Monday couldn’t stop about 150 Charlotte-area runners from traversing a 26.2-mile route from the town of Hopkinton to the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

The mercury by midday had hit 74 degrees, which is ideal for spectating; but those temps can feel like a furnace to runners. And because of the traditionally late start – four waves were sent off between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – many participants were roasting by the time they hit the storied race’s fearsome Newton hills.

Charlotte’s fastest finishers on Monday were:

▪ On the women’s side it was Megan Hovis, 35, who finished in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 10 seconds. Hovis is a mom, a dietitian and a personal trainer who ran track and cross country at the University of New Hampshire; she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon in 2007, and went on to run a 2:37:29 at the trials – good for 12th place.

▪ The fastest male runner from Charlotte was 26-year-old Christopher Capps, who covered the distance in 2:38:51. A graduate of William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, Capps ran track and cross country at UNC-Charlotte from 2009-2013. He works as a research technician for Appalachian State University.

Anyway, here are all the other 2017 Boston Marathon finishers who claim residence in the greater Charlotte area:

WOMEN

Megan Hepp Hovis, 35, Charlotte: 3:08:10

Katie Strohschein, 33, Charlotte: 3:13:03

Melissa Bell, 35, Charlotte: 3:14:56

Lucille Rogers, 30, Charlotte: 3:15:30

Inga Burger, 30, Charlotte: 3:15:31

Alexandra Moran, 23, Charlotte: 3:21:59

Elizabeth Bennett, 34, Charlotte: 3:25:15

Johanna Remes, 49, Charlotte: 3:30:32

Anna Donlan, 36, Waxhaw: 3:31:25

Stacy Mercer, 31, Charlotte: 3:31:29

Diane Lancaster, 51, Waxhaw: 3:31:56

Raychelle Robinson, 41, Charlotte: 3:34:24

Katherine DeWitt, 32, Charlotte: 3:34:52

Grace Eberle, 34, Charlotte: 3:35:28

Bonnie Darrenkamp, 47, Huntersville: 3:35:48

Jennifer Watson, 44, Charlotte: 3:35:53

Jennifer Lee, 30, Charlotte: 3:36:00

Barbara L. Cameron-Rojahn, 41, Huntersville: 3:37:05

Marykate Kausel, 38, Charlotte: 3:41:41

Katerina Litomysska, 32, Charlotte: 3:42:51

Paige Kell, 43, Fort Mill: 3:44:45

Maggie Mackenzie, 24, Charlotte: 3:45:43

Paula Broadwell, 44, Charlotte: 3:48:09

Beth Pierpont, 52, Charlotte: 3:48:51

Margaret Zarzour, 38, Charlotte: 3:48:53

Heather Carpenter, 45, Charlotte: 3:49:19

Sarah Mcgeough, 44, Huntersville: 3:49:21

Heather Adams, 46, Monroe: 3:49:47

Chen Wang, 45, Charlotte: 3:49:53

Amanda Walker, 23, Charlotte: 3:51:40

Leanne Mccann, 41, Cornelius: 3:52:08

Jeannette Pantani, 48, Charlotte: 3:52:53

Carolyn Plaza, 35, Fort Mill: 3:52:53

Susan Greene, 45, Tega Cay: 3:54:17

Kelly Vanderhave, 49, Charlotte: 3:54:53

Milena Chotard, 41, Charlotte: 3:54:58

Kristen Geary, 40, Fort Mill: 3:56:16

Ansley Proctor, 29, Charlotte: 3:56:49

Elizabeth Hindal, 57, Charlotte: 3:56:54

Flavia Brucia, 35, Charlotte: 3:57:12

Abbey Manning, 36, Harrisburg: 3:57:22

Heloise Hedlund, 20, Davidson: 3:57:35

Millie Driggers, 42, Huntersville: 3:59:14

Stacey Hodnett, 39, Charlotte: 3:59:31

Julianne Marley, 53, Charlotte: 4:01:13

Angela Dampier, 44, Fort Mill: 4:01:21

Katie Ringley, 27, Shelby: 4:05:41

Julie Linder, 52, Matthews: 4:05:55

Kate Bothe, 25, Charlotte: 4:06:40

Shelby Coleman, 40, Stanley: 4:08:08

Kelly Mcfadden, 47, Cornelius: 4:08:21

Anne Monroe, 48, Charlotte: 4:10:03

Katie Rose, 34, Concord: 4:10:57

Joan Dodson, 47, Concord: 4:13:18

Amy Fletcher, 48, Charlotte: 4:13:28

Beth Bumgardner, 60, Rock Hill: 4:17:26

Christina Depriest, 35, Huntersville: 4:18:08

Amanda Uher, 38, Charlotte: 4:21:48

Kathy Glick, 55, Fort Mill: 4:28:59

Melinda Evans, 41, Charlotte: 4:29:59

Gina Baumgartner, 61, Charlotte: 4:31:36

Melisa Mohn, 50, Huntersville: 4:31:36

Shelley Blevins, 45, Fort Mill: 4:39:26

Lee Rhodes, 45, Waxhaw: 4:47:02

Kaylan Gaudio, 33, Charlotte: 4:58:26

Betty Swinehart, 38, Charlotte: 5:03:38

Barbara Hodges, 49, Shelby: 5:25:13

Elizabeth Newton, 28, Charlotte: 5:45:49

MEN

Christopher Capps, 26, Charlotte: 2:38:51

Chunfeng She, 43, Charlotte: 2:44:02

Eric Conklin, 28, Cornelius: 2:44:34

Franklin Keathley, 35, Charlotte: 2:51:17

James Perez, 25, Charlotte: 2:51:19

Andrew Totman, 36, Stallings: 2:52:49

Mason Lin, 21, Davidson: 2:53:20

John Walmsley, 37, Charlotte: 2:58:15

Chase Smith, 20, Charlotte: 3:01:34

John Ashcraft, 41, Davidson: 3:04:34

Paul Cavanaugh, 38, Charlotte: 3:04:50

Caleb Boyd, 34, Charlotte: 3:05:33

Ryan Mills, 35, Charlotte: 3:05:45

Baki Oguz, 48, Charlotte: 3:06:13

Tom Hopkins, 26, Charlotte: 3:08:51

Wesley Bryant, 36, Mooresville: 3:09:18

Zebulon Weaver, 47, Weddington: 3:10:49

Ross Cockerham, 36, Charlotte: 3:10:53

Tim Richter, 60, Charlotte: 3:11:35

J. Nicholson, 47, Charlotte: 3:13:52

Robert Harbaugh, 38, Waxhaw: 3:14:33

Greg Sheehan, 51, Mooresville: 3:15:19

Jimmy Glover, 60, Gastonia: 3:16:16

Lee Whitaker, 43, Fort Mill: 3:19:28

Mark McGeough, 47, Huntersville: 3:21:37

Michael Reitmeyer, 46, Mooresville: 3:21:45

Joseph Korzelius, 48, Albemarle: 3:22:22

Paul Neumann, 50, Charlotte: 3:22:32

Joseph Woltjer, 29, Charlotte: 3:22:44

Frederic Levy, 56, Gastonia: 3:23:21

David Gary, 41, Charlotte: 3:23:25

Bobby Conrad, 35, Charlotte: 3:23:48

Aregai Girmay, 57, Gastonia: 3:24:23

Tommy Racano, 41, Matthews: 3:25:18

Fenn Allen, 55, Concord: 3:26:10

Bobby Cachine, 53, Charlotte: 3:28:24

Rodolfo Sequeyro, 58, Charlotte: 3:29:50

Chris Ricchiuto, 45, Cornelius: 3:31:40

Hollis Hunt, 29, Cornelius: 3:31:59

Rex Mangiaracina, 39, Charlotte: 3:34:23

Robert Zabel, 47, Charlotte: 3:35:33

Derek Blalock, 48, Albemarle: 3:35:57

Ian White, 38, Charlotte: 3:36:10

Eric Hein, 57, Charlotte: 3:36:27

Christopher Whelchel, 41, Charlotte: 3:36:38

James Huffman, 51, Waxhaw: 3:36:44

Johnny Moody, 41, Charlotte: 3:37:48

Rob Ducsay, 51, Fort Mill: 3:45:37

Juan Morales, 45, Indian Trail: 3:46:19

Brian Morris, 43, Charlotte: 3:46:40

Bryan Hurley, 48, Kannapolis: 3:47:56

Matt Williams, 45, Mooresville: 3:50:06

John Stout, 54, Charlotte: 3:50:16

Dan Tyler, 47, Mooresville: 3:51:02

Jerry Clark, 64, Charlotte: 3:51:17

Don Rice, 66, Fort Mill: 3:51:38

Jeff Morey, 70, Cornelius: 3:52:01

Jim Carty, 51, Charlotte: 3:53:47

Robert Berini, 45, Davidson: 3:55:13

Allen Strickland, 50, Charlotte: 3:55:35

John Brunelle, 50, Cornelius: 3:56:25

Jeff Barbier, 52, Charlotte: 3:57:18

Jie Shen, 45, Charlotte: 3:59:30

Spencer Hodnett, 43, Charlotte: 3:59:31

Joe Schlereth, 67, Pineville: 4:04:26

Jeff Boyer, 60, Huntersville: 4:05:57

Xiaolin Deng, 42, Charlotte: 4:07:17

Mike Natusch, 59, Davidson: 4:09:39

Ritchie Blount, 42, Charlotte: 4:11:40

Jeff Valerio, 55, Fort Mill: 4:16:19

Thomas Price, 45, Charlotte: 4:19:12

Terence Ake, 58, Huntersville: 4:29:03

Mitchell Rippy, 54, Shelby: 4:38:37

David Rees, 53, Clover: 4:40:25

Edward Alessandrini, 45, Waxhaw: 4:40:35

Victor Rosado, 63, Salisbury: 4:41:06

Brian Foote, 55, Charlotte: 4:44:00

Joshua Mills, 38, Fort Mill: 4:45:19

Datx Bell, 42, Charlotte: 4:52:35

Jack James, 38, Indian Trail: 4:54:35

John Gorniewicz, 33, Cornelius: 4:54:47

Scott R. Sartwell, 41, York: 5:27:21

PUSHRIM WHEELCHAIRS

Michael Savicki, 49, Cornelius: 2:51:58

