Here are official results for every Charlotte-area runner at the 2017 Boston Marathon

Unseasonably warm temperatures in Massachesetts on Monday couldn’t stop about 150 Charlotte-area runners from traversing a 26.2-mile route from the town of Hopkinton to the finish line of the Boston Marathon.
The mercury by midday had hit 74 degrees, which is ideal for spectating; but those temps can feel like a furnace to runners. And because of the traditionally late start – four waves were sent off between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – many participants were roasting by the time they hit the storied race’s fearsome Newton hills.
Charlotte’s fastest finishers on Monday were:
▪ On the women’s side it was Megan Hovis, 35, who finished in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 10 seconds. Hovis is a mom, a dietitian and a personal trainer who ran track and cross country at the University of New Hampshire; she qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials marathon in 2007, and went on to run a 2:37:29 at the trials – good for 12th place.
▪ The fastest male runner from Charlotte was 26-year-old Christopher Capps, who covered the distance in 2:38:51. A graduate of William G. Enloe High School in Raleigh, Capps ran track and cross country at UNC-Charlotte from 2009-2013. He works as a research technician for Appalachian State University.
Anyway, here are all the other 2017 Boston Marathon finishers who claim residence in the greater Charlotte area:
WOMEN
Megan Hepp Hovis, 35, Charlotte: 3:08:10
Katie Strohschein, 33, Charlotte: 3:13:03
Melissa Bell, 35, Charlotte: 3:14:56
Lucille Rogers, 30, Charlotte: 3:15:30
Inga Burger, 30, Charlotte: 3:15:31
Alexandra Moran, 23, Charlotte: 3:21:59
Elizabeth Bennett, 34, Charlotte: 3:25:15
Johanna Remes, 49, Charlotte: 3:30:32
Anna Donlan, 36, Waxhaw: 3:31:25
Stacy Mercer, 31, Charlotte: 3:31:29
Diane Lancaster, 51, Waxhaw: 3:31:56
Raychelle Robinson, 41, Charlotte: 3:34:24
Katherine DeWitt, 32, Charlotte: 3:34:52
Grace Eberle, 34, Charlotte: 3:35:28
Bonnie Darrenkamp, 47, Huntersville: 3:35:48
Jennifer Watson, 44, Charlotte: 3:35:53
Jennifer Lee, 30, Charlotte: 3:36:00
Barbara L. Cameron-Rojahn, 41, Huntersville: 3:37:05
Marykate Kausel, 38, Charlotte: 3:41:41
Katerina Litomysska, 32, Charlotte: 3:42:51
Paige Kell, 43, Fort Mill: 3:44:45
Maggie Mackenzie, 24, Charlotte: 3:45:43
Paula Broadwell, 44, Charlotte: 3:48:09
Beth Pierpont, 52, Charlotte: 3:48:51
Margaret Zarzour, 38, Charlotte: 3:48:53
Heather Carpenter, 45, Charlotte: 3:49:19
Sarah Mcgeough, 44, Huntersville: 3:49:21
Heather Adams, 46, Monroe: 3:49:47
Chen Wang, 45, Charlotte: 3:49:53
Amanda Walker, 23, Charlotte: 3:51:40
Leanne Mccann, 41, Cornelius: 3:52:08
Jeannette Pantani, 48, Charlotte: 3:52:53
Carolyn Plaza, 35, Fort Mill: 3:52:53
Susan Greene, 45, Tega Cay: 3:54:17
Kelly Vanderhave, 49, Charlotte: 3:54:53
Milena Chotard, 41, Charlotte: 3:54:58
Kristen Geary, 40, Fort Mill: 3:56:16
Ansley Proctor, 29, Charlotte: 3:56:49
Elizabeth Hindal, 57, Charlotte: 3:56:54
Flavia Brucia, 35, Charlotte: 3:57:12
Abbey Manning, 36, Harrisburg: 3:57:22
Heloise Hedlund, 20, Davidson: 3:57:35
Millie Driggers, 42, Huntersville: 3:59:14
Stacey Hodnett, 39, Charlotte: 3:59:31
Julianne Marley, 53, Charlotte: 4:01:13
Angela Dampier, 44, Fort Mill: 4:01:21
Katie Ringley, 27, Shelby: 4:05:41
Julie Linder, 52, Matthews: 4:05:55
Kate Bothe, 25, Charlotte: 4:06:40
Shelby Coleman, 40, Stanley: 4:08:08
Kelly Mcfadden, 47, Cornelius: 4:08:21
Anne Monroe, 48, Charlotte: 4:10:03
Katie Rose, 34, Concord: 4:10:57
Joan Dodson, 47, Concord: 4:13:18
Amy Fletcher, 48, Charlotte: 4:13:28
Beth Bumgardner, 60, Rock Hill: 4:17:26
Christina Depriest, 35, Huntersville: 4:18:08
Amanda Uher, 38, Charlotte: 4:21:48
Kathy Glick, 55, Fort Mill: 4:28:59
Melinda Evans, 41, Charlotte: 4:29:59
Gina Baumgartner, 61, Charlotte: 4:31:36
Melisa Mohn, 50, Huntersville: 4:31:36
Shelley Blevins, 45, Fort Mill: 4:39:26
Lee Rhodes, 45, Waxhaw: 4:47:02
Kaylan Gaudio, 33, Charlotte: 4:58:26
Betty Swinehart, 38, Charlotte: 5:03:38
Barbara Hodges, 49, Shelby: 5:25:13
Elizabeth Newton, 28, Charlotte: 5:45:49
MEN
Christopher Capps, 26, Charlotte: 2:38:51
Chunfeng She, 43, Charlotte: 2:44:02
Eric Conklin, 28, Cornelius: 2:44:34
Franklin Keathley, 35, Charlotte: 2:51:17
James Perez, 25, Charlotte: 2:51:19
Andrew Totman, 36, Stallings: 2:52:49
Mason Lin, 21, Davidson: 2:53:20
John Walmsley, 37, Charlotte: 2:58:15
Chase Smith, 20, Charlotte: 3:01:34
John Ashcraft, 41, Davidson: 3:04:34
Paul Cavanaugh, 38, Charlotte: 3:04:50
Caleb Boyd, 34, Charlotte: 3:05:33
Ryan Mills, 35, Charlotte: 3:05:45
Baki Oguz, 48, Charlotte: 3:06:13
Tom Hopkins, 26, Charlotte: 3:08:51
Wesley Bryant, 36, Mooresville: 3:09:18
Zebulon Weaver, 47, Weddington: 3:10:49
Ross Cockerham, 36, Charlotte: 3:10:53
Tim Richter, 60, Charlotte: 3:11:35
J. Nicholson, 47, Charlotte: 3:13:52
Robert Harbaugh, 38, Waxhaw: 3:14:33
Greg Sheehan, 51, Mooresville: 3:15:19
Jimmy Glover, 60, Gastonia: 3:16:16
Lee Whitaker, 43, Fort Mill: 3:19:28
Mark McGeough, 47, Huntersville: 3:21:37
Michael Reitmeyer, 46, Mooresville: 3:21:45
Joseph Korzelius, 48, Albemarle: 3:22:22
Paul Neumann, 50, Charlotte: 3:22:32
Joseph Woltjer, 29, Charlotte: 3:22:44
Frederic Levy, 56, Gastonia: 3:23:21
David Gary, 41, Charlotte: 3:23:25
Bobby Conrad, 35, Charlotte: 3:23:48
Aregai Girmay, 57, Gastonia: 3:24:23
Tommy Racano, 41, Matthews: 3:25:18
Fenn Allen, 55, Concord: 3:26:10
Bobby Cachine, 53, Charlotte: 3:28:24
Rodolfo Sequeyro, 58, Charlotte: 3:29:50
Chris Ricchiuto, 45, Cornelius: 3:31:40
Hollis Hunt, 29, Cornelius: 3:31:59
Rex Mangiaracina, 39, Charlotte: 3:34:23
Robert Zabel, 47, Charlotte: 3:35:33
Derek Blalock, 48, Albemarle: 3:35:57
Ian White, 38, Charlotte: 3:36:10
Eric Hein, 57, Charlotte: 3:36:27
Christopher Whelchel, 41, Charlotte: 3:36:38
James Huffman, 51, Waxhaw: 3:36:44
Johnny Moody, 41, Charlotte: 3:37:48
Rob Ducsay, 51, Fort Mill: 3:45:37
Juan Morales, 45, Indian Trail: 3:46:19
Brian Morris, 43, Charlotte: 3:46:40
Bryan Hurley, 48, Kannapolis: 3:47:56
Matt Williams, 45, Mooresville: 3:50:06
John Stout, 54, Charlotte: 3:50:16
Dan Tyler, 47, Mooresville: 3:51:02
Jerry Clark, 64, Charlotte: 3:51:17
Don Rice, 66, Fort Mill: 3:51:38
Jeff Morey, 70, Cornelius: 3:52:01
Jim Carty, 51, Charlotte: 3:53:47
Robert Berini, 45, Davidson: 3:55:13
Allen Strickland, 50, Charlotte: 3:55:35
John Brunelle, 50, Cornelius: 3:56:25
Jeff Barbier, 52, Charlotte: 3:57:18
Jie Shen, 45, Charlotte: 3:59:30
Spencer Hodnett, 43, Charlotte: 3:59:31
Joe Schlereth, 67, Pineville: 4:04:26
Jeff Boyer, 60, Huntersville: 4:05:57
Xiaolin Deng, 42, Charlotte: 4:07:17
Mike Natusch, 59, Davidson: 4:09:39
Ritchie Blount, 42, Charlotte: 4:11:40
Jeff Valerio, 55, Fort Mill: 4:16:19
Thomas Price, 45, Charlotte: 4:19:12
Terence Ake, 58, Huntersville: 4:29:03
Mitchell Rippy, 54, Shelby: 4:38:37
David Rees, 53, Clover: 4:40:25
Edward Alessandrini, 45, Waxhaw: 4:40:35
Victor Rosado, 63, Salisbury: 4:41:06
Brian Foote, 55, Charlotte: 4:44:00
Joshua Mills, 38, Fort Mill: 4:45:19
Datx Bell, 42, Charlotte: 4:52:35
Jack James, 38, Indian Trail: 4:54:35
John Gorniewicz, 33, Cornelius: 4:54:47
Scott R. Sartwell, 41, York: 5:27:21
PUSHRIM WHEELCHAIRS
Michael Savicki, 49, Cornelius: 2:51:58
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
