Charlotte Checkers’ playoff win carries extra urgency in opening series

It’s been a while since the Charlotte Checkers played playoff hockey, but they celebrated the return of the postseason in style Thursday night.
Lucas Wallmark scored twice, Andrew Miller and Brendan Woods added a goal each and goaltender Tom McCollum stopped all 20 shots by the Chicago Wolves to give the Checkers a 4-0 win in the first American Hockey League playoff game ever held at Bojangles Coliseum.
It was also the first playoff game anywhere for the Checkers since the 2013 season, and an AHL playoff format which sets up a 2-3 schedule for teams located more than 300 miles gave this one some extra urgency.
Three who mattered
Lucas Wallmark, Charlotte: Scored a pair of goals (including an exclamation-point empty-netter in the last 90 seconds) and assisted on another to lead the Checkers’ offensive effort. His first goal, at 7:44 of the second period, put the Checkers in control of the game.
Andrew Miller, Charlotte: Assisted on line-mate Wallmark’s first goal, taking advantage of a Chicago turnover and scored one of his own in the third period.
Tom McCollum, Charlotte: Recorded his second shutout of the season and won his 10th game in 11 starts since joining the Checkers on loan from the Calgary Flames organization on March 8.
Observations
▪ Woods scored Charlotte’s first goal 11 minutes and 27 seconds into the game, poking in a rebound of Trevor Carrick’s shot from the left circle.
▪ The Wolves finished the AHL regular season tied for fourth in goals scored, and had three players score 20 or more goals. But a tight-checking Charlotte defense didn’t allow them to get much going. The Checkers frequently knocked Chicago players off the puck in the Charlotte zone, and the Wolves were still in single digits for total shots on goal until late in the second period.
Worth mentioning
▪ The Checkers host their last home game of the best 3-of-5 series at 7 Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum. The series moves to Allstate Arena in suburban Chicago for a 3 p.m. Sunday game. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, are scheduled for 8 p.m. next Tuesday and Wednesday.
CHI-0-0-0-0
CHA-1-1-2-4
First Period
Charlotte — Woods 1 (Carrick, Chelios) 11:27
Penalties — Robertson CHA (hooking) 4:47; Butler CHI (tripping) 8:43; Agostino CHI (slashing) 19:19; Zykov CHA (interference) 19:51
Second Period
2. Charlotte — Wallmark 1 (Miller) 7:44.
Penalties — Woods CHA (hooking) 8:03.
Third Period
3. Charlotte — Miller 1 (Wallmark, Zykov) 16:09 4. Charlotte — Wallmark 2 (unassisted, en) 19:23.
Penalties — none
Shots on goal: Chicago 6-6-8-20; Charlotte 9-6-12-27
Goaltenders: Chicago — Husso (58:27) 26 shots-23 saves; Charlotte: McCollum 20-20
Power plays: Chicago 0-for-3; Charlotte 0-for-2
A — 3,526 (at Bojangles Coliseum)
