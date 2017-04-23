Clutch goal in OT puts Charlotte Checkers on edge of taking AHL playoff series

The Charlotte Checkers are just a win away from advancing in the opening round of their Calder Cup playoff series with the Chicago Wolves.
Checkers left wing Connor Brickley scored the winning goal at 9:28 into overtime on Sunday, sending Charlotte to a 4-3 win and a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five American Hockey League Central Division semifinal playoff series.
Brickley collected the rebound of Roland McKeown’s point shot and slipped it past the Wolves’ Ville Husso to give the Checkers their first win in five visits to Allstate Arena this season.
Brickley has been a clutch for the Checkers, scoring six game-winning goals during the regular season – four of them in March.
Brickley, Patrick Brown and Philip Samuelsson all had a goal and an assist for Charlotte. Tom McCollum (2-1) stopped 38 shots.
Kenny Agostino, Adam Musil and Ty Loney scored for the Wolves, who trailed 2-0 and 3-2 but never led. Husso (1-2) finished with 30 saves.
The host Wolves look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of this Calder Cup playoff round on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT.
