No more Monsters or Moose for Charlotte Checkers after move for 2017-18 season

Out with the Cleveland Monsters, Manitoba Moose and San Antonio Rampage.
In with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Hartford Wolf Pack and Syracuse Crunch.
The Charlotte Checkers are moving to the Atlantic Division of the AHL’s Eastern Conference for the 2017 hockey season, which means an entirely new set of opponents for the team.
Charlotte has played in the Western Conference since the end of their first AHL season in 2010-11.
Other teams in the Atlantic Division are Bridgeport (New York Islanders), Hartford (New York Rangers), Hershey (Washington Capitals), Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers), Providence (Boston Bruins), Springfield (Florida Panthers) and Wilkes-Barre Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins).
The rest of Charlotte’s games will be against Eastern Conference teams from the North Division: Belleville (Ottawa Senators), Binghamton (New Jersey Devils), Laval (Montreal Canadiens), Rochester (Buffalo Sabres), Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning), Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Utica (Vancouver Canucks).
