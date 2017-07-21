4 Charlotte swimmers to watch as world championships kick off Sunday

Katie Meili, front/left, Kathleen Baker, right/front, Michael Chadwick, back/left and Tim Phillips, back/right, pose for a quick selfie at the Queens University pool on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The four will be competing in the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest and Balatonfured from July 14-30, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com