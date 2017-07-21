Katie Meili, front/left, Kathleen Baker, right/front, Michael Chadwick, back/left and Tim Phillips, back/right, pose for a quick selfie at the Queens University pool on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The four will be competing in the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest and Balatonfured from July 14-30, 2017.
Other Sports

July 21, 2017 12:02 PM

4 Charlotte swimmers to watch as world championships kick off Sunday

By Doug Miller

dmiller@charlotteobserver.com

Katie Ledecky will headline the world swimming championships starting Sunday in Budapest, but don’t miss these Charlotte athletes who are also poised to claim the spotlight:

▪ Kathleen Baker, 20, moved from Winston-Salem to Charlotte so she could train at SwimMAC Carolina at age 14. The change paid off: Baker had breakout Olympic swims last summer in Rio de Janeiro, winning a silver medal the 100-meter backstroke and gold in the medley relay.

Coming off a successful freshman year competing for the University of California, Berkeley, look for strong swims in Budapest in individual backstroke events and medley relay.

CHARLOTTE_OLYMPICSWIMMERS_43
2016 U.S. Olympic women's swim team member Kathleen Baker laughs while practicing on Thursday, July 7, 2016 at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, NC. Six members of SwimMAC Team Elite and CEO & Director of Coaching, SwimMAC Carolina's David Marsh will represent the United States in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Marsh will be the head coach of the women's swim team.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Michael Chadwick, 22, finished his four-year collegiate career at the University of Missouri this year, becoming the university’s most decorated swimmer. He excels at sprint freestyle events, and qualified for the 400-meter freestyle relay by placing fifth in the event at U.S. Nationals last month.

Chadwick is a true hometown favorite. He’s a Charlotte Latin graduate and son of Rev. David Chadwick, pastor at Forest Hills Church.

MICHAEL_CHADWICK_02
Michael Chadwick answers questions on the deck at the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation on Thursday, July 16, 2015.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Katie Meili, 26, seemingly came out of nowhere to win a bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and gold in the 400 medley relay in Rio. After a strong, but not extraordinary, collegiate career at Columbia, Meili moved to Charlotte to train under Coach David Marsh. Dedicated to her training program, the Columbia grad just kept getting faster.

Meili should be a top contender in the sprint breaststroke events.

CHARLOTTE_OLYMPICSWIMMERS_11
2016 U.S. Olympic women's swim team member Katie Meili during a press conference at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, July 7, 2016. Six members of SwimMAC Team Elite and CEO & Director of Coaching, SwimMAC Carolina's David Marsh will represent the United States in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Marsh will be the women's swim team coach.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Tim Phillips, 26, a graduate of Ohio State University, earned a spot on his second world championships team in the sprint butterfly events. After just missing a berth on the Olympics team last summer at the U.S. trials, Phillips told SwimSwam he was determined to compete at this year’s world championships.

In the final moments of the 100-meter butterfly at last month’s qualifying meet, Phillips told the swimming news outlet, “I just kind of put my head down and said, ‘Not this time.’”

AP_16184092174600
Tim Phillips checks his time in the men's 100-meter butterfly semifinals at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2016.
Nati Harnik AP

Doug Miller: 704-358-5107, @DougObserver

Want to watch?

NBC’s Olympic Channel will air daily coverage of the world swimming championships in Budapest from July 23-30.

▪ Heats will air at 3:30 a.m. and finals at 11:30 a.m. daily on the Olympic Channel

▪ Finals will air at 11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. on NBCSN

▪ Finals will air on NBC at 2 p.m. July 30.

