What Lee Trevino recalls about winning last PGA Championship held in N.C. - 43 years ago

Longtime friends and rivals, Lee Trevino (left) and Jack Nicklaus, watch Daniel Trevino tee off at the Father/Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., last December. Forty-three years ago, Trevino defeated Nicklaus by a stroke to win the PGA Championship, which was held in North Carolina. The tournament will return to the state next month, when Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club will be host. Willie J. Allen Jr. AP