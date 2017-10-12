How Courage soccer team found a new home in North Carolina – and maybe a new title, too

Jessica McDonald (14), McCall Zerboni, second from left, Ashley Hatch, third from left, and Samantha Mewis, fourth from left, of North Carolina Courage set up a wall against a free kick shot by Megan Rapinoe (15) of Seattle Reign at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Saturday, July 8, 2017. North Carolina Courage won 2-0. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com