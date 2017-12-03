Checkers rookie makes habit of taking advantage of short-handed situations

Charlotte Checkers head coach Mike Vellucci said killing penalties was a big goal for his team this season.
But the Checkers not only are killing penalties this season – they’re scoring goals while short-handed, thanks to rookie Warren Foegele.
Foegele has an American Hockey League-high four short-handed goals this season, including one in the Checkers’ 4-1 victory Friday night over Springfield.
Charlotte completed a weekend sweep of the Bruins on Sunday, rallying from a 3-1 deficit for a 4-3 triumph.
“He’s a smart kid, and he seems to have the short-handed breakaways down,” Vellucci said after Friday’s game.
He scored two breakaway goals in the second period Friday night and added an empty-net goal in the final minutes. Foegele, a 21-year-old, 6-2 winger from Markham, Ontario, leads Charlotte with 12 goals and is tied for second with 17 points.
Foegele says the main goal of playing in short-handed situations is to prevent the other team from scoring but adds, “In juniors, I had some success there (short-handed goals), and it’s nice to contribute.”
Foegele was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2014, a year when he grew 5 inches. He played for a season at the University of New Hampshire and then spent two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Several scouting services referred to him as a late-bloomer with excellent versatility.
Here’s an update on the Checkers:
Friday: Foegele’s hat trick, the first of his pro career, lifted the Checkers.
Sunday: Charlotte fell behind 3-1 but battled back, getting the winning goal from Aleksi Saarela with a little more than five minutes left.
Standings: The Checkers have climbed a notch to third in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.
What’s ahead: The Checkers hit the road, playing Friday at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (farm team of Pittsburgh). They visit the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) on Saturday before returning home for games Dec. 12 and 13 against Laval (Montreal).
