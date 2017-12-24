The Checkers were getting drilled. Then coach Mike Vellucci entered the locker room.

More Videos 1:35 Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project Pause 2:38 He said, she said: What's the narrative for the Carolina Panthers in next two games? 0:52 Carolina Panthers introductions before Sunday's game against Tampa Bay Bucs 1:40 For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 2:51 How did the Panthers become one of the NFL's more dangerous teams? 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:18 Menorahs on cars highlight Charlotte Chanukah parade 1:52 How the Panthers stay focused through the current situation 3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa 1:03 Harding High wins state 4A football championship: Coach dances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cam Newton is shown how to celebrate a hat trick during a hockey game Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team. The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official. Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton scored Thursday night in his first attempt at creating a line of sports clothing for a hockey team. The jerseys he designed for the Charlotte Checkers raised $16,000 for charity in an auction held after the Checkers 6-0 win over the Hersey Bears. That’s a whopping $640 per jersey. The highest price paid was $1,300 for a jersey autographed by Newton himself, said a Checkers official. Charlotte Checkers

