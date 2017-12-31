Charlotte Checkers defenseman Roland McKeown, right, is ranked fourth in the American Hockey League with a 21-plus rating. That means the Checkers have scored 21 more goals than they’ve allowed this season with McKeown, 21, on the ice.
Charlotte Checkers defenseman Roland McKeown, right, is ranked fourth in the American Hockey League with a 21-plus rating. That means the Checkers have scored 21 more goals than they’ve allowed this season with McKeown, 21, on the ice. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
Charlotte Checkers defenseman Roland McKeown, right, is ranked fourth in the American Hockey League with a 21-plus rating. That means the Checkers have scored 21 more goals than they’ve allowed this season with McKeown, 21, on the ice. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Other Sports

Charlotte Checkers can score, but are no slouch on defense. Here are two reasons why.

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

December 31, 2017 09:30 AM

UPDATED December 31, 2017 01:47 AM

Amid the Charlotte Checkers’ high-scoring front lines are a pair of defensemen who are putting up outstanding numbers this season.

While the Checkers feature the American Hockey League’s goal-scoring leader, Valentin Zykov, and several others among the offensive leaders, they also have the AHL’s No. 2 and 4 defensemen.

Philip Samuelsson has a plus-25 rating, second-best in the league. That means the Checkers have scored 25 more goals than they’ve allowed this season with Samuelsson, a 26-year-old Swedish-born defender, on the ice.

Ranking fourth, with a plus-21 rating, is 21-year-old Roland McKeown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Samuelsson is the son of one-time NHL defensive standout Ulf Samuelsson, who also coached Charlotte last season. Ulf is now an assistant with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.

McKeown played on several Canadian national junior teams before turning professional.

PhilipSamuelssonFile.jpg
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Philip Samuelsson, right, is the son of one-time NHL defensive standout Ulf Samuelsson, who also coached Charlotte last season.
Chris O'Meara AP

Here’s how the Checkers fared last week:

▪  Wednesday: Coming off the Christmas break, Charlotte opened a road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Binghamton Devils. They fell behind 2-0 in the first 15 minutes. Zykov tallied his league-leading 19th goal.

▪  Friday: The Checkers traveled to Lehigh Valley and dropped their third straight, 3-1. Once again, Charlotte fell behind 2-0 quickly (first 10 minutes). Warren Foegele scored for the Checkers in the third period.

▪  Saturday: The losing streak ended with a 5-2 victory at Lehigh Valley, in a game that was much closer than the score indicates. The Checkers were up 2-1 with only 2:30 to play. That’s when Foegele scored for a 3-1 lead. The Phantoms narrowed the gap to 3-2 with about two minutes left and pulled their goalkeeper for an extra attacker. Charlotte then scored two empty-net goals.

▪  The standings: The Checkers are third in the AHL Atlantic, trailing the Providence Bruins and Lehigh Valley. The margin between second place (Lehigh Valley) and fourth (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton) is very close.

▪  The week ahead: The Checkers are on the road next Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (5 p.m.), facing the Hershey Bears.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

    Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his business partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which he visited on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project 1:35

Former tennis star Andre Agassi builds Charlotte school as part of broader project
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: 'Most berserk I've ever gone' 2:09

Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: 'Most berserk I've ever gone'
Here's the final putt that Justin Thomas hit to win PGA Championship 0:50

Here's the final putt that Justin Thomas hit to win PGA Championship

View More Video