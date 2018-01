Golf courses are normally quiet, with noise being frowned upon. But on Wednesday, when golfers finished their practice round for the PGA Championship at hole 18 at Quail Hollow Club, there was an explosion of young eager voices hoping to get an autograph from their favorite golfers. The professionals attempted to sign as many as they could, with notables being Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth. While not everyone got an autograph, there's always next time.