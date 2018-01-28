Catch these high-scoring Checkers in the AHL All-Star game, before the NHL grabs them

Two forwards responsible for nearly 30 percent of the Charlotte Checkers’ goals this season will represent the team Monday night in the annual American Hockey League All-Star game.
Right-winger Valentin Zykov and left-winger Warren Foegele will play for the East team in the game, set for a 7 p.m. face-off at Utica, N.Y. The event will be televised live on the NHL Network.
Zykov, 22, of Saint Petersburg, Russia, has scored 22 goals this season and is tied for first place in the AHL. Foegele, 21, of Markham, Ontario, has 20 goals – good for a fourth-place tie.
Never miss a local story.
AHL officials say 93 percent of the players who compete in the all-star game eventually get promotions to NHL rosters.
Zykov and Foegele also participated Sunday night in the annual Skills Competition, part of the all-star event. Zykov was part of a three-player team in the Puck-Control Relay Race and also competed in the Accuracy Shooting event. Foegele was an entrant in the Fastest Skater contest and the Pass-and-Score event.
Here’s how the Checkers have fared recently:
Friday: Charlotte battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits and forced overtime, but the Checkers fell to the host Hartford Wolf Pack in a shootout. Josiah Didier’s first goal as a Checkers player came late in the second period. Zykov tied the score at 2-all on a third-period power play. After a scoreless overtime, Hartford made two of three shots in the shootout, to just one conversion for the Checkers.
Saturday: The Wolf Pack blanked Charlotte 4-0, with goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev making 38 saves in the shutout. Hartford scored three times on the power play.
Week ahead: The Checkers, now fourth in the AHL Atlantic, resume play after the All-Star Break with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday at Lehigh Valley. Then they visit Hershey for games at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte doesn’t return home until Feb. 9.
Comments