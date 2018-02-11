Charlotte Checkers were floundering. Then the players decided they needed to talk.

Things didn’t go well for the Charlotte Checkers on their recent road trip.
The Checkers lost five of six games and had fallen to fifth place in the American Hockey League’s Atlantic Division – one spot out of a playoff berth.
So players decided to talk about it.
“We had a little rough stretch there on the road,” goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic said. “And we had a little player meeting about how we were going to go about the rest of the year, and how we were going to do things.”
The meeting apparently worked.
The Checkers opened a six-game home stand with 5-2 and 7-0 victories Friday and Saturday nights at Bojangles Coliseum against the Springfield Thunderbirds, top farm team of the Florida Panthers.
“I think these last two games really set the tone for us the rest of the way and showed what kind of hockey team we want to be the rest of the way,” Nedeljkovic said after Saturday’s shutout, his third of the season.
The Checkers have climbed to fourth in a very competitive AHL Atlantic, although fifth-place Bridgeport Sound has played two fewer games. Charlotte will be at home for four games this week before launching another six-game road swing.
Here’s how the last week went:
Wednesday: The road trip ended with a 4-3 loss at Lehigh Valley. The host Phantoms jumped to a 4-1 lead before the Checkers narrowed the gap in the closing minutes on goals by Aleksi Saarela and Andrew Miller.
Roster additions: The Carolina Hurricanes sent forwards Marcus Kruger and Josh Joons to Charlotte on Thursday. Kruger had six points this season for the Hurricanes and played with two Stanley Cup championship teams in Chicago. Joons also had six points with the Canes and has played in 203 NHL games. Each player is 27.
Friday: Andrew Poturalski scored in the eighth minute of the first period and Miller in the ninth minute, as Charlotte rolled to a 5-2 victory over Springfield. Miller scored again in the second period.
Saturday: Springfield decided to use a chippy approach, but the Thunderbirds were whistled for a number of penalties, giving Charlotte nine power-play opportunities. The Checkers scored on four of those, including two goals by Poturalski.
The week ahead: Charlotte is home for 7 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday against Hartford, the New York Rangers’ top farm team. The Checkers then are home at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday against Syracuse, top farm club of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
