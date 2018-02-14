Former Wake Forest golfer Bill Haas injured in crash; actor Luke Wilson also involved

Former Wake Forest golfer and current PGA Tour pro Bill Haas was injured in an auto accident on Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wreck also involved actor Luke Wilson.
#TrafficCollision; 6:31PM; 500 N Chautauqua Bl; https://t.co/mcdNj76XTf; #PacificPalisades; Two car collision with rollover. One person DOA (age/gender unk) and two patients being transported (35M and 50F both in ... https://t.co/4phzOcw5wV— LAFD (@LAFD) February 14, 2018
Haas, who was born in Charlotte, was a passenger in a Ferrari. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD. At 6:30 p.m. the Ferrari side-swiped an SUV driven by Wilson and struck a BMW driven by a 50-year-old woman. The woman was also hospitalized.
According to the Golf Channel and the Washington Post, Haas’ father, former PGA Tour pro Jay Haas said on Wednesday that his son had been released from a hospital with pain and swelling in his leg but no broken bones.
An @KTLA report saying Bill Haas was a passenger in this car accident that killed the driver. Actor Luke Wilson also may have been in an SUV that was involved as well. pic.twitter.com/zEBNKsuHzk— Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 14, 2018
Haas, who has six wins on the PGA Tour, was to compete in this weekend’s Genesis Open. The Golf Channel reported early Wednesday that Haas has withdrawn from the event.
This is a developing story.
