Bill Haas watches his ball from the third tee box during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP)
Bill Haas watches his ball from the third tee box during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP) Patrick Breen AP
Bill Haas watches his ball from the third tee box during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic via AP) Patrick Breen AP

Other Sports

Former Wake Forest golfer Bill Haas injured in crash; actor Luke Wilson also involved

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

February 14, 2018 09:14 AM

Former Wake Forest golfer and current PGA Tour pro Bill Haas was injured in an auto accident on Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wreck also involved actor Luke Wilson.

Haas, who was born in Charlotte, was a passenger in a Ferrari. The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD. At 6:30 p.m. the Ferrari side-swiped an SUV driven by Wilson and struck a BMW driven by a 50-year-old woman. The woman was also hospitalized.

According to the Golf Channel and the Washington Post, Haas’ father, former PGA Tour pro Jay Haas said on Wednesday that his son had been released from a hospital with pain and swelling in his leg but no broken bones.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haas, who has six wins on the PGA Tour, was to compete in this weekend’s Genesis Open. The Golf Channel reported early Wednesday that Haas has withdrawn from the event.

This is a developing story.

Sam Newkirk: 919-829-4526, @samnewkirk64

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Local fighter featured on card for UFC Fight Night

View More Video