Charlotte Checkers roster hit by a series of changes … with more possible

There are times when Charlotte Checkers coach Mike Vellucci and the rest of the staff map out a plan for the week, then put the plan in place on the ice.
And then there are times like last week.
During a six-day stretch starting Monday:
▪ Checkers forward Lucas Wallmark, a member of the team’s highest-scoring line with Andrew Miller and Valentin Zykov, was returned to Charlotte by the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. The Checkers are the Hurricanes’ top farm team.
▪ Forward Spencer Smallman and goalkeeper Callum Booth were sent down by the Checkers to their Florida Everblades team in the East Coast Hockey League. Smallman and Booth had been called up to help with some roster shortages.
▪ Checkers forward Josh Jooris was called up by the Hurricanes.
▪ Miller was ruled out of action for a month, due to an undisclosed “upper body injury” suffered in a Feb. 18 game against Syracuse.
▪ Wallmark was called up again by the Hurricanes.
▪ Checkers standout defenseman Jake Chelios was injured, and Tyler Ganly was promoted from Florida to take his place.
And more changes are possible Monday, which is the annual NHL trade deadline. Any deals made by the Hurricanes could have a ripple effect on the Checkers roster.
Vellucci, who served as assistant general manager with the Hurricanes before becoming coach of the Checkers, said this is all part of the job.
“My job is to get them all to the next level as fast as possible,” Vellucci told the Checkers’ website last week. “So if someone gets traded or called up, that’s my job, to get them to the next level.”
Here’s an update on Checkers’ news on the ice:
Friday: Charlotte fell 4-0 to the host Springfield Thunderbirds, with Harri Sateri making 33 saves in the shutout effort for the Florida Panthers farm team.
Saturday: Rookie forward Julien Gauthier scored both goals as the Checkers edged the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 2-1. Goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic played for the 24th time in 28 games for Charlotte.
Sunday: Bridgeport evened the score with a 1-0 victory over Charlotte. The Checkers outshot the Tigers 39-23, including 16-2 in the final period. But Kristers Gudlevskis earned the shutout. Jeremy Smith was in goal for Charlotte, stopping 22 Bridgeport Sound shots.
The week ahead: The Checkers have another three-games-in-three-days stint, playing Friday at Providence (7:05 p.m.), Saturday at Springfield (7:05 p.m.) and Sunday at Hartford (3 p.m.). After that Charlotte, plays 10 of its final 16 games at home.
Standings: The Checkers are seven points ahead of Bridgeport Sound in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the AHL Atlantic. But the Tigers have played two fewer games.
