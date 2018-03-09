Boxers seek wins, and perhaps redemption, in Golden Gloves state finals

Jesus Martinez Gomez’s three-hour drive from Lillington to Charlotte was worth the trip.
Gomez earned a berth in the state Golden Gloves finals with a third-round stoppage of Jaime Latu in the 201-pound division Friday at Sugaw Creek Recreation Center. The finals, which start Saturday at 4 p.m., is a chance for Gomez to redeem himself for a 2017 loss.
“I finally sought to take the proper training like I was supposed to,” he said. “I lost a fight back in April and I knew this was going to be my bounce-back. I wanted to make that travel count.”
Gomez did that by turning into a counterpuncher who found answers for Latu, who was the aggressor for most of the bout.
“I had seen some clips of (Latu) and knew he was a southpaw, so I knew I was going to have to change up the game a little bit and stay to his left,” Gomez said. “He’s a pretty big guy.”
Gomez’s counterstrategy worked early, but found himself slugging with Latu in the second round when the boxers went toe-to-toe. Both boxers drew a standing eight count.
“He caught me in the second round,” he said. “It was a big punch, and it’s what I was trying to stay away from the whole fight ducking.”
Gomez had the final answer, though, a combination that forced another standing eight count and ultimately ended the bout.
Joshua Horton of Zebulon had a similar result in a decision against Andrew Cekuta in the 165-pound class. Horton turned counterpuncher, catching Cekuta with flurries throughout their bout.
“It feels good,” he said. “I’m real excited. I’m looking forward to throwing punches tomorrow.”
Horton relied more on his hands than his legs to gain an advantage, catching Cekuta with right hands before his opponent could pin him.
“My strategy changed real quick,” Horton said. “He was coming forward a lot and when he was coming forward, he was down. I normally try to stick and move a lot, but I felt my legs were slow today, so I tried to angle off a lot.”
