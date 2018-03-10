N.C. Golden Gloves title ends years of frustration for boxer

After five years of fits and starts, Mac Coleman made good as a boxer.
The 141-pound novice from Fayetteville won his first N.C. Golden Gloves title Saturday with a first-round stoppage of Michael McLean at Sugaw Creek Recreation Center, the high point of an amateur career that had been put on hold at times for other obligations.
“I’ve come a long way,” said Coleman, 25. “I’ve been boxing for a while now and this is the first really big accomplishment for me, so it means a whole lot and I’m looking forward to doing a whole lot more in the boxing game.”
Coleman wasted no time getting the better of McLean, wading into him in the opening seconds with a flurry of punches. A stiff right hand, followed by a combination of shots brought a standing-eight count, followed by the stoppage.
“It was the force and the power behind my punches that forced the standing eight count,” Coleman said. “Once he got the standing eight count, it boosted me up to go even harder, so it was like a lion. Once you’ve got the enemy hit, you want to go even harder, and it gave me that push.”
Adrian Fink of Kannapolis also had a big day at the finals with a decision against Parker Barefoot in the 152-pound novice division in his amateur debut. Fink and Barefoot spent most of the bout trading blows that left both boxers spent, but Fink summoned enough energy in the final round to pull off the win.
“I wanted it bad in my first fight,” he said. “I worked hard for it and I deserved it.”
Fink’s best weapon was his jab, which he used effectively by pursuing Barefoot in the third round. As Barefoot retreated, Fink pressed forward.
“My coach said ‘It’s close, you’ve got to win that last round,” he said. “That’s what I did. I went out and fought for it.”
