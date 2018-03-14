Rickie Fowler, shown playing in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, will return to Charlotte to play in May’s Wells Fargo Championship.
Rickie Fowler, shown playing in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, will return to Charlotte to play in May’s Wells Fargo Championship. Chris O'Meara AP
Rickie Fowler among early commitments to Wells Fargo Championship

By David Scott

March 14, 2018 03:17 PM

The Wells Fargo Championship announced its first list of player commitments Wednesday for the 2018 tournament, set for May 3-6 at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club.

The biggest name to commit so far is world No. 7 Rickie Fowler, who won the Wells Fargo in 2012 for his first career victory.

Also committing are players who won the two most recent tournaments at Quail Hollow: Justin Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship and 2016 Wells Fargo winner James Hahn.

Included are Brian Harmon, who won the 2017 tournament when it was moved to Wilmington’s Eagle Point Golf Club to make way for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Others committed include world No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama, No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood, No. 14 Tyrell Hatton, No. 17 Alex Noren, No. 24 Xander Schaufelle, No. 25 Francesco Molinari and No. 28 Gary Woodland.

Three other former Wells Fargo winners – J.B. Holmes (2014), Lucas Glover (2011) and Sean O’Hair (2009) will also play in Charlotte.

