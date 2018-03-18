Four fights broke out in Sunday’s Checkers game. Team’s alumni: We can top that.

It must have seemed like the good old days Sunday afternoon to the approximately 15 former Charlotte Checkers players who were guests of the team for Alumni Day at Bojangles Coliseum.
It wasn’t because of the Checkers’ 4-1 loss to the Binghamton Devils – but the way the game started.
No more than 10 seconds into the contest, Checkers’ defenseman Josiah Didier got into a fight with Binghamton’s Brian Strait. Before it was over, Didier, who served a one-game suspension Saturday for misconduct in a midweek game, was whistled for a two-minute minor penalty, a five-minute major and a game misconduct.
Earlier in the week, former Checkers’ players had talked about the sometimes-wild nature of old-time hockey in Charlotte.
“Sometimes the player went into the stands,” former Checkers’ forward Jim Lane told the team’s website. “We would go into Greensboro’s stands and fight. Nashville would come into our stands and fight.”
“One time,” added Lane, who played with the Checkers for three seasons in the mid and late 1960s and averaged 153 penalty minutes a season, “when we were playing Clinton for the championship, there was a big fight.
“One of our guys chased one of their guys off the ice and into the dressing room. You wouldn’t see that today. It was funny. I’m not going to mention names, because some of them are still around here.”
There was nothing approaching that Sunday afternoon, but the big crowd of 7,000-plus saw four fights break out. Four of the game’s five goals came on power plays.
Here’s the latest on the Checkers:
Tuesday: The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored twice late in the first period and twice more in the second, beating Charlotte 5-2 at Bojangles Coliseum. Charlotte’s Valentin Zykov scored his 31st goal of the season.
Wednesday: Greg McKegg scored twice against his former team as the host Checkers downed the Penguins 3-1. McKegg was traded earlier this month from Pittsburgh, the NHL parent team of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, to Carolina, the Checkers’ parent team.
Saturday: Roland McKeown, Zykov, Warren Foegele and Lucas Wallmark scored goals as the Checkers downed Binghamton 4-2 in front of 8,104 fans at Bojangles Coliseum.
Sunday: The crowd of 7,719 saw the host Checkers fall 4-1 to Binghamton. McKegg scored for Charlotte.
Personnel: Zykov was sent down to Charlotte by the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. He leads the American Hockey League with 32 goals, and his shooting accuracy (32 of 109 for 29.4 percent) is second in the league.
Standings: The Checkers remain fourth in the AHL Atlantic, four points behind Providence and seven points ahead of Bridgeport Sound. The top four teams get playoff berths. Charlotte has played two more games than Providence and Bridgeport Sound.
Week ahead: Charlotte travels to Quebec for games Friday night and Saturday afternoon at Laval. The Checkers don’t return home until April 3.
