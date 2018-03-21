Rory McIlroy commits to play Wells Fargo Championship

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy has committed to play in May’s Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy, who broke a lengthy slump last week by winning at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, is the only two-time winner of the Wells Fargo tournament. The seventh-ranked player in the world, McIlroy has 11 tournament records, including a 61 during the final round in 2015.
Other players who have already committed to the tournament, scheduled for May 3-6, include second-ranked Justin Thomas and eighth-ranked Rickie Fowler. Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017 at Quail Hollow and Fowler won the Wells Fargo tournament in 2012. Eleven of the world’s top 40 players have committed.
Players have until 5 p.m. April 27 to commit to the tournament.
Never miss a local story.
David Scott: @davidscott14
Comments