AHL regular season ends in 3 weeks. Charlotte Checkers are thinking ‘P’ word.

Three weeks remain in the American Hockey League season, but they’re starting to use the “playoff” word in the Charlotte Checkers camp.
The Checkers occupy the fourth and final playoff spot in the AHL’s Atlantic Division, but they enter the week 11 points ahead of fifth-place Bridgeport Sound.
Charlotte is on the road for two games next weekend but has won four straight away from home, including a pair this weekend across the border in the Quebec city of Laval. After next weekend, the Checkers play four of their remaining six contests at Bojangles Coliseum.
Checkers officials last week announced that playoff tickets are on sale, including a “pay-as-you-go” plan in which fans can reserve seats but are charged for tickets on a game-by-game basis.
Charlotte’s magic number for clinching a playoff berth is 12 points – any combination of 12 points earned by the Checkers (two points for a regulation victory, one for an overtime win), or points not earned by Bridgeport Sound.
The Checkers squeaked into the fourth playoff spot in their division on the final day of the regular season last spring and were eliminated in the first round by the Chicago Wolves. The current Atlantic Division leader is Lehigh Valley, but the Checkers are only four points behind third-place Providence.
Charlotte visits Providence in its next-to-last game, April 13, and is at Bridgeport Sound in its finale, April 15.
For playoff ticket information, call 704-343-4423 or check gocheckers.com.
The team’s news from the past week:
Friday: Down 2-0, Charlotte rallied and beat Laval 3-2 in overtime. Lucas Wallmark’s goal tied the game with four minutes, 43 seconds left in regulation, and Wallmark got the game-winner at the 2:41 mark of overtime. The Checkers’ Alex Nedeljkovic became the first AHL goalie to reach 30 victories this season.
Saturday: The Checkers completed their first-ever visit to Laval with a 5-3 triumph over the Rocket. Goals by Aleksi Saarela, Greg McKegg and Andrew Poturalski put Charlotte in front 3-0, and after a Laval tally, Charlotte got goals from Saarela and Poturalski. The Rocket rallied for two goals in the closing five minutes.
Personnel: No Checkers players were called up to the NHL by the Carolinas Hurricanes during the week. Defenseman Josiah Didier was assessed a three-game suspension for his game misconduct penalty in last Sunday’s contest in Charlotte.
Week ahead: The Checkers play Friday and Saturday at Rochester, then return home April 3.
