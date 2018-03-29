Australian Jason Day has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30 through May 6 at Quail Hollow Club. He will be making his first start in the tournament since 2012.
Australian Jason Day has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30 through May 6 at Quail Hollow Club. He will be making his first start in the tournament since 2012. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Australian Jason Day has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30 through May 6 at Quail Hollow Club. He will be making his first start in the tournament since 2012. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Other Sports

Wells Fargo Championship receives commitment from another major champion

Observer Staff Report

March 29, 2018 05:32 PM

Australian Jason Day has committed to play in the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club, the tournament announced Thursday..

Day, who is 12th in the world golf rankings and winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, will make his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012, when he finished tied for ninth place.

Kevin Kisner, an Aiken, S.C., native, has also committed. He is No. 25 in the world rankings.

Tournament officials earlier announced commitments from No. 2 Justin Thomas; No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama; No. 7 Rory McIlroy; No. 8 Rickie Fowler; No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood; No. 14 Alex Noren; No. 17 Tyrell Hatton; No. 23 Brian Harman; No. 26 Xander Schauffele; No. 27 Franceso Molinari; and No. 30 Gary Woodland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  