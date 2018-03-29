Wells Fargo Championship receives commitment from another major champion

Australian Jason Day has committed to play in the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship, scheduled for April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club, the tournament announced Thursday..
Day, who is 12th in the world golf rankings and winner of the 2015 PGA Championship, will make his first start in the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012, when he finished tied for ninth place.
Kevin Kisner, an Aiken, S.C., native, has also committed. He is No. 25 in the world rankings.
Tournament officials earlier announced commitments from No. 2 Justin Thomas; No. 6 Hideki Matsuyama; No. 7 Rory McIlroy; No. 8 Rickie Fowler; No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood; No. 14 Alex Noren; No. 17 Tyrell Hatton; No. 23 Brian Harman; No. 26 Xander Schauffele; No. 27 Franceso Molinari; and No. 30 Gary Woodland.
