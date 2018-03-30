Local 13-year-old enjoys birdies and Beethoven. Sunday, she’ll take on Augusta National

At the age of 13, Waxhaw’s Cindy Song is already an accomplished golfer. Now she gets to test her skills on perhaps the sport’s most hallowed ground.
Song, who last year won the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, will play in Sunday’s national Drive, Chip and Putt Championship finals at Augusta National Golf Club, the site of next week’s Masters.
“I’ve never been there before and I just want to enjoy the course and spend some time on it,” Song said. “I’ve heard the greens are very fast and the course is really challenging.”
Song qualified for the finals by winning a local qualifying event at Willow Creek Golf in Greer, S.C., then a sub-regional in Fort Jackson, S.C., and finally a regional in Pinehurst. She made a 30-foot putt at Pinehurst to advance to the finals.
These kinds of performances aren’t bad for a golfer who’s only played the sport for three years. The Song family moved from China to Irvine, Calif., when Cindy was 5. Three years ago, at about the time Cindy started playing golf with her older brother Emily, they moved again, this time to Waxhaw.
Cindy and Emily, 17, who are both home schooled, play out of Waxhaw’s The Club at Longview. Emily is a talented golfer, as well, ranked 64th in the N.C. junior girls’ rankings.
“Cindy’s mental game is very good,” Emily said. “She never seems to get ahead of herself. She never gets nervous. She tries to win, but she doesn’t ‘over-try’ to win. Nothing gets in her head.”
Said Cindy: “My sister and I practice a lot together and she has tutored me. But what I like about golf is it’s the only sport where you’re competing with yourself. Every single time I play, I’m challenging myself. And you get to meet a lot of new friends playing.”
Golf is by no means Cindy’s only interest. She likes to paint with water colors, ride her bike and play the violin and piano. When she listens to music, it’s Beethoven.
“I got introduced to Beethoven when I started playing the piano and violin,” she said. “There are a lot of feelings inside his music. It’s very calming. I like to listen to the music when I’m just hanging around.”
Sunday’s Drive, Chip and Putt (which will be televised on Golf Channel, starting at 8 a.m.) isn’t a golf tournament, but a skills competition. Song said she thinks she will have an edge with her driving, which is the strength of her game.
Afterward, the Song family will stay in Augusta for a day or two and watch some Masters practice rounds, hopefully catching a glimpse of PGA Tour stars Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, two of her favorite players. Her favorite player ever is former LPGA star Annika Sorenstam.
“I think that’s going to be so fun,” Cindy said. “Just getting to be on the course like that will be so great.”
David Scott:
