Knights pitcher Carlos Rodon leaves game after taking line drive to forehead
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon, on a rehab start with the Charlotte Knights, had to leave Thursday's game after getting hit by a line drive to the forehead from Norfolk's D'Arby Myers. Rodon had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of action.
The Charlotte Checkers defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 to take a 1-0 lead in first round action of the American Hockey League playoffs at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Friday, April 21, 2018.
Hank Aaron talks about being able to give back to young people through the Young Scholars Summer Research Program.
and about what he most proud of through all his programs, mainly following in the footsteps of Andrew Young.
Jordan Rinaldi, a graduate of Butler High and UNC Charlotte, is featured on the card for UFC Fight Night Charlotte, taking place Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center. In the biggest match of his career, he faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie in a lightwei
Scenes from Wednesday's Charlotte Checkers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers game at Bojangles’ Coliseum. The AHL team played without fans due to dangerous driving conditions caused by snow left by Winter Storm Inga.
Former tennis star Andre Agassi has found a new mission - building schools for at-risk kids. Agassi and his business partner have built 79 schools around the country over the past four years including KIPP Change Academy in east Charlotte, which h