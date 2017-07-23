Here are the favorites for the 2017 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club’s first major

British Open winner Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are the co-favorites for the 2017 PGA Championship next month at Quail Hollow Club, according to the Associated Press.
Spieth captured the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Birkdale on Sunday. He heads to the PGA Championship next month in Charlotte with a chance to be the youngest to win them all.
“This is as much of a high as I’ve ever experienced in my golfing life,” Spieth said.
Spieth and Jack Nicklaus are the only players to win three different majors at age 23.
“This is a dream come true for me,” Spieth said, gazing at his name on British Open’s claret jug. “Absolutely a dream come true.”
With the Open win, Spieth’s third this year, he moved to No. 2 in the world. He’s had 11 victories on the PGA Tour.
MCILROY HOLDS COURSE RECORD
McIlroy, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, has won two PGA Tour events at Quail Hollow, in 2010 and 2015. He’s finished in the top 10 at Quail Hollow four other times.
McIlroy’s aggregate score of 21-under 267, which shattered the course record by five strokes, for the 2015 Wells Fargo Championship remains the best in tournament history.
McIlroy has gone 10 majors without winning one, the longest stretch since he turned pro. But he’s optimistic about his chances after bouncing back from a rocky start at Royal Birkdale.
McIlroy was 5 over through six holes Thursday, but rallied with rounds of 68-69-67 to tie for fourth, his best finish in a major since he was fourth alone in the 2015 Masters.
I play well at Quail Hollow. I love the golf course. I know they’ve made a few changes, but I’ll have some really good vibes going into that week.
Rory McIlroy
“I’m excited for the next two weeks,” he said. “Quail Hollow, I’ve played well there. Shot a couple of course records, a couple of wins. Got beaten in a playoff, as well. Another couple of top 10s thrown in there.
“So I play well at Quail Hollow. I love the golf course. I know they’ve made a few changes, but I’ll have some really good vibes going into that week.”
Spieth played Quail Hollow in 2013 as a sponsor’s exemption when he was trying to get his PGA Tour card and finished tied for 32nd. He’s never returned because of conflicts with the Texas tournaments.
The closer in the major championship line-up: Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Who walks the Green Mile to victory?@PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/n4UKXUMa9E— Bob Denney (@pgahistorybug) July 23, 2017
The PGA Championship, which runs Aug. 10-13, will be the Quail Hollow Club’s first major.
Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.
Comments