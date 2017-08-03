PGA Championship

How to pronounce Jordan Spieth’s name

By Helen Schwab

hschwab@charlotteobserver.com

August 03, 2017 1:13 PM

We feel your pain. The 2017 PGA Championship starts Monday at Quail Hollow Club and you don’t want to sound stupid. You need to say tournament favorite Jordan Spieth’s name correctly.

Ancestry.com says the Spieth surname comes from Middle High German “spuot” which means successful or speedy. Or maybe it’s the metonymic occupational name for a peat-cutter, from the Middle Low German “spit” which means peat.

At any rate, you need to sound professional when you say it. Not “spy-eth” or “spithe” or “spee-eth.”

It’s “speeth,” and rhymes with “teeth.” Or “wreath” if you like Christmas. Or Heath, if you’re a Ledger fan.

For more details on when to see Spieth and the other golfers in action, click here.

