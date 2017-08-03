How to pronounce Jordan Spieth’s name

We feel your pain. The 2017 PGA Championship starts Monday at Quail Hollow Club and you don’t want to sound stupid. You need to say tournament favorite Jordan Spieth’s name correctly.
Ancestry.com says the Spieth surname comes from Middle High German “spuot” which means successful or speedy. Or maybe it’s the metonymic occupational name for a peat-cutter, from the Middle Low German “spit” which means peat.
At any rate, you need to sound professional when you say it. Not “spy-eth” or “spithe” or “spee-eth.”
It’s “speeth,” and rhymes with “teeth.” Or “wreath” if you like Christmas. Or Heath, if you’re a Ledger fan.
