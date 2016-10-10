UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham receives raise

About two months after he reportedly turned down the same job at the University of Florida, UNC-Chapel Hill athletic director Bubba Cunningham has received a raise, according to a public record the university released on Friday.
Cunningham will now receive an annual salary of $705,853. That's an increase of more than $60,000 from his previous salary of $642,268, which itself had represented a 10 percent raise that he received earlier this year.
USA Today reported last month that Florida nearly hired Cunningham to fill its then-vacant athletic director position. According to the report, Cunningham turned down the job the night before he was due in Gainesville, Fla., to finalize the deal.
After that report emerged, Cunningham reiterated his policy of not commenting on “employment issues.”
“I'm fortunate to have one of the top athletic director's jobs in the nation at one of the premier institutions in the world,” he said in a statement he released then. A little more than one month later, he received a raise.
Cunningham has been at UNC since October 2011. He hired Larry Fedora, the football coach who is in his fifth season, and Cunningham also has helped lead UNC through a prolonged NCAA investigation into alleged improprieties that predate his tenure. The investigation appears to be in its final stages.
