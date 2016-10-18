The Day's Best Photos | 10.18.16

Displaced Iraqi Christians take part in celebrations on October 18, 2016 in Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, to mark the liberation of Qaraqosh, that was Iraq's largest Christian town before it was overrun by the Islamic State (IS) jihadi group in August 2014. In the south of Iraq, Iraqi forces inching forward along the Tigris river were training their sights on a village called Hammam al-Alil, while units east of Mosul entered Qaraqosh.
SAFIN HAMED
AFP/Getty Images
Edgecombe County and Princeville city officials walk hand in hand into Princeville along side members of the National Guard's 875th Engineer Company Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The National Guard's 875th Engineer Company based in North Wilkesboro and Lexington have pumped more than 76 million gallons of water from Princeville into the Tar River using as many as six pumps running 24 hours per day since last Wednesday.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Princeville mayor pro tempore Linda Joyner hugs National Guard Sgt. Devin Andrews following a press conference at Princeville City Hall Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The National Guard's 875th Engineer Company based in North Wilkesboro and Lexington have pumped more than 76 million gallons of water from Princeville into the Tar River using as many as six pumps running 24 hours per day since last Wednesday.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
A peshmerga fighter looks out of the entrance of an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The Kurdish forces found the tunnel in the town of Badana that was liberated from the Islamic State group on Monday. The fighters built tunnels under residential areas so they could move without being seen from above to avoid airstrikes.
Bram Janssen
AP
North Korean traffic police women chat next to a residential building while off duty Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Wong Maye-E
AP
Military personnel carry a flag before Game 3 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
AP
Princeville mayor Bobbie Jones hugs 1st Sgt. Tim Ashley following a press conference at Princeville City Hall Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The National Guard's 875th Engineer Company based in North Wilkesboro and Lexington have pumped more than 76 million gallons of water from Princeville into the Tar River using as many as six pumps running 24 hours per day since last Wednesday.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
An Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands inside of a building on October 18, 2016 on the frontline in the Shaqouli village, about 35 kms east of Mosul, after they've recaptured it from the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists. With the crucial battle in its second day, Iraqi commanders said progress was being made as fighters pushed on two main fronts against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq.
SAFIN HAMED
AFP/Getty Images
A picture taken on October 18, 2016 from the east Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Issawiya shows a Palestinian youth looking on as the Palestinian Shuafat refugee camp (R) is seen behind the controversial Israeli separation wall.
AHMAD GHARABLI
AFP/Getty Images
Displaced Iraqis from the Bajwaniyah village, about 30 kms south of Mosul, who fled fighting in the Mosul area walk towards security forces on October 18, 2016 after they liberated the village from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists. Tens of thousands of Iraqi forces were making gains on the Islamic State group in Mosul Tuesday in an offensive US President Barack Obama warned would be a "difficult fight".
AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
AFP/Getty Images
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after his two-RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto, Tuesday Oct. 18, 2016.
Mark Blinch
AP
A hiker takes in the fall colors as he makes his way along the Indian Ladder Trail on a warm fall day at John Boyd Thacher State Park, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Voorheesville, N.Y.
Mike Groll
AP
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, center left, jumps for the ball with Sporting's Sebastian Coates, top, and Bas Dost, right, during a Champions League, Group F soccer match between Sporting and Borussia Dortmund at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday Oct. 18, 2016.
Steven Governo
AP
A fruit vendor waits for customers in Tawfiqia market in downtown Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Egypt's economy has been battered by unrest since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Inflation and unemployment are in double digits, and domestic and foreign debts are growing as Egypt's currency tumbles.
Nariman El-Mofty
AP
The casket of Jose "Gil" Vega is taken from the hearse by Palm Spring Police Department personnel in Palm Spring, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. Thousands of people gathered in California to remember a rookie police officer just back from maternity leave and a veteran just months from retirement who were shot to death in what authorities called an ambush by a gang member.
Kurt Miller
The Press-Enterprise
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez celebrates with teammate Alvaro Morata, top, after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Champions League, Group F soccer match between Real Madrid and Legia Warsaw, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Francisco Seco
AP
Wild ducks fly over a lake near the village of Luben, 80 km ( 50 miles ) west of the capital Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Sergei Grits
AP
Container ships wait to be unloaded at the Port of Oakland on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in this view from Alameda, Calif.
Ben Margot
AP
Smoke rises from Islamic state positions after an airstrike by coalition forces in Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. The pace of operations slowed on Tuesday as Iraqi forces began pushing toward larger villages and encountering civilian populations on the second day of a massive operation to retake the northern Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State group.
AP
Autumn colors blanket the Helderberg Escarpment at John Boyd Thacher State Park. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016, in Voorheesville, N.Y.
Mike Groll
AP
People are seen in the city park backdropped by the 11th century Monastery of Caves in the capital Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016.
Efrem Lukatsky
AP