UNC's Theo Pinson out indefinitely with foot injury

North Carolina junior wing forward Theo Pinson, who was in line to become a full-time starter, will be out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his foot, the school announced on Friday.
Pinson earlier this week during practice broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. A treatment plan has not yet been determined and so it's unclear how long Pinson will be unable to play. His indefinite absence, though, represents a significant blow for the Tar Heels.
“I’m so disappointed for Theo,” UNC coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “Number one, he’s been playing well and he does so many positive things for our team.”
Pinson played in all 40 of UNC's games a season ago, and was third on the team in assists, with 115. He started seven games at the beginning of last season while Marcus Paige, then a senior guard, worked his way back from a hand injury he suffered days before the start of the season.
Entering this season, Pinson was expected to slide into the vacancy in the starting lineup created by Paige's departure. Instead, the Tar Heels might now turn to Nate Britt, a reserve senior guard, to enter the starting lineup.
Pinson won't be easily replaced. He is perhaps UNC's most versatile player, and the team's “energy guy,” as Williams described him in his statement.
“He defends, he’s our best passer, a threat on the offensive boards, he can play four different positions, and he gives our team personality, and I mean that in a good way,” Williams said. “Hopefully we can get him back before the end of the season, but we have not met with all the medical personnel yet so there is no timetable for when he can play again.”
This is the third time that Pinson, a Greensboro native, has endured a broken fifth metatarsal bone. He broke the one in his left foot when he was in high school and then suffered the same injury midway through his freshman season at UNC. He missed his team’s next 10 games but never fully recovered that season.
The Tar Heels begin the season on Nov. 11 at Tulane. Their conference schedule begins on Dec. 31 at Georgia Tech.
