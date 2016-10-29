Photo Gallery: Duke 90, Virginia State 59

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches as the visiting team, Virginia State is introduced at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Friday,October 28, 2016. The Blue Devils opened the 2016-2017 season with an exhibition game against the Trojans. They won 90-59.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Chase Jeter (2) moves inside against Virginia State's Trey Brown (4) in first half action at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
Duke center Marques Bolden (20) blocks a first half shot by Virginia State's Elijah Moore (20).
Chuck Liddy
Virginia State's Melvin Gregory (22) is guarded by Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) and teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) during first half action.
Chuck Liddy
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells at a game official during first half action against Virginia State.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) holds his shoulder after getting fouled in the first half of play against Virginia State. He left the bench area for a while but returned to play in the half.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) races past Virginia State's Raymond Wright (1).
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and Duke center Marques Bolden (20) sandwich Virginia State's Melvin Gregory (22) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
Duke center Marques Bolden (20) and Virginia State's Matt Murphy (42) vie for a second half rebound.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) and Virginia State's Ken Woodard battle for a second half rebound.
Chuck Liddy
The Cameron Crazies bring out their best Halloween costumes for the Blue Devils first exhibition game.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) goes in a for dunk over Virginia State’s Amiel Terry (42)
Chuck Liddy
Players battle for a loose ball in the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Friday,October 28, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Grayson Allen holds his stomach after crashing to the floor after a dunk in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
Chuck Liddy
