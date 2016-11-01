UNC defensive line finds symbolism in chain

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

3:38 We'll be there

1:39 Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Five bold predictions

0:43 One dead in Park Road wreck

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

2:28 Supporters at Kinston rally explain why Trump is their candidate

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project