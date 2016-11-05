Photo Gallery: Virginia Tech 24, Duke 21

Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Aaron Young (8) gets tackled by Virginia Tech defensive tackle Woody Baron (60) and linebacker Terrell Edmunds (22) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian (34) stiff arms Duke defensive end James Hornbuckle (59) on the way to a first quarter score.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian (34) leads the Duke defense into the end zone on the way to a first quarter score.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke fans are outnumbered by the Hokie faithful in Wallace Wade Stadium.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Virginia Tech.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) is held aloft after scoring a Duke touchdown in the first quarter of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) is tackled by Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the second quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke tight end Daniel Helm (80) reels in a long pass over Virginia Tech cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) to set up Duke's first quarter touchdown.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech linebacker Terrell Edmunds (22) tackles Duke running back Joseph Ajeigbe (23) after he gets enough yardage for a first down in the third quarter of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) gets sacked by Virginia Tech defensive tackle Ricky Walker (98) in the fourth quarter of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) gets extra yardage by sliding over the back of Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill (94) in the third quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Virginia Tech linebacker Terrell Edmunds (22) leaves the field after being ejected for targeting Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) in the fourth quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe stalks the sidelines atter a Blue Devil field goal attempt is blocked and returned for a touchdown by Virginia Tech in the second quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Shaun Wilson (29) looses the football after a vicious helmet to helmet hit in the fourth quarter by Virginia Tech linebacker Terrell Edmunds (22). Edmunds was ejected for targeting.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke wide receiver Ryan Smith (10) is surrounded by Hokie defenders after calling for a fair catch on a punt during the first quarter.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Joseph Ajeigbe (23) looks for running room in the first quarter against the Virginia Tech defense.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke running back Joseph Ajeigbe (23) catches a pass in the flats against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Virginia Tech Hokie mascot takes a break prior to the start of the game.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Attendees of the 1942 Rose Bowl game played at Wallace Wade Stadium are honored during a time out during the Duke-Virginia Tech game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the United States government prohibited large gatherings on the West Coast, and, on January 1, 1942, the Rose Bowl was played for the only time outside of Pasadena, Calif. after Blue Devil head coach Wallace Wade offered Duke Stadium as the host venue. Oregon State defeated Duke in the contest, 20-16, in front of 56,000 spectators.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com