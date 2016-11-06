UNC 48, Georgia Tech 20: The day after

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck? Pause

3:38 We'll be there

1:54 Former NHL star Ulf Samuelsson on his new role as head coach for the Charlotte Checkers

2:53 Obama: You can't tell the difference between Saturday Night Live and what's actually happening on the news

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte