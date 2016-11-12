Photo Gallery: Duke 94, Marist 49

The Duke bench reacts as Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) hits a first half three pointer against Marist at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. From left, Jeff Capel, Jon Scheyer and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Blue Devils won their seadon opener 94-49 over the Red Foxes.
Marist center Tobias Sjoberg (11) fouls Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of play.
Duke forward Chase Jeter (2) kicks the ball out as Marist guard Richie Mitchell (0) defends in the first half.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) reacts after a forced turnover by the Blue Devils against Marist in the first half.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) goes up to contest a shot by Marist guard Brian Parker (2) in the first half.
Chidi Okonya watches as teammate Edgar Cerenord rings the Victory Bell during halftime at the basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Members of the football team showed off the bell they won when upsetting arch rival UNC last night 28-27.
Marist guard Ryan Funk (30) races for a loose ball as Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) look for the steal in the second half.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) passes the ball off to a teammate as Marist forward Isaiah Lamb (4) guards him.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) takes off with the ball asfter a steal from Marist guard Kristinn Palsson (13) in the second half.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) blocks a second half shot by Marist guard Brian Parker (2).
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) goes in to score through traffic during the second half against Marist.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) attempts an acrobatic shot against Marist guard David Knudsen (34) in the second half.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) drives against Marist guard Khallid Hart (5) in the second half.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) goes in for a shot against Marist center Tobias Sjoberg (11).
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) knocks the ball away from Marist guard Richie Mitchell (0) in the second half of play.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski disputes a call with a game official as the Blue Devils battle against Marist.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) drives on Marist guard Ryan Funk (30) in the second half.
Duke's a vaunted freshmen (in white polo shirts) Marques Bolden, Harry Giles and Jayson Tatum sit on the bench as the Blue Devils play Marist. Sitting with them is Duke forward Sean Obi (34).
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) goes in to score over Marist guard David Knudsen (34) in the first half of play.
Marist head coach Mike Maker speaks with his team in the first half.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) pressures Marist guard Khallid Hart (5) on an inbound pass in the first half.
