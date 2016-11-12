Photo Gallery: N.C. State 35, Syracuse 20 | 11.12.16

Matthew Dayes #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
North Carolina State's Kelvin Harmon, left, out runs Syracuse's Daivon Ellison, right, for a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Syracuse's Kendall Coleman, right, dives to tackle North Carolina State's Jalan McClendon, left, in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Syracuse's Kielan Whitner, left, catches an interception at the end of the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Caylin Riggins, 4, of Vero Beach, Fla., hugs the North Carolina State mascot during a timeout in an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Syracuse's Amba Etta-Tawo is greeted by Syracuse fans after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Jalan McClendon #2 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack runs with the ball past Kayton Samuels #52 of the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Matthew Dayes #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is brought down, Jonathan Thomas #23 of the Syracuse Orange is credited with the tackle on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Matthew Dayes #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack carries the ball during the first half against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Bra'Lon Cherry #13 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is brought down by Rodney Williams #6 of the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Syracuse's Zaire Franklin, right, defends a pass against North Carolina State's Matthew Dayes, left, in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Dayes was called for pass interference on the play.
Nick Lisi
AP
North Carolina State's Ryan Finley passes the ball in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Zaire Franklin #4 of the Syracuse Orange is called for a penalty while breaking up a pass intended for Matthew Dayes #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Jack Tocho #29 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrates an interception during the first half against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Ryan Finley #15 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack passes the ball during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Syracuse's Parris Bennett, right, dives to tackle North Carolina State's Matthew Dayes, left, as he scores a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP
Jaylen Samuels #1 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack drags Rodney Williams #6 of the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Alvin Cornelius #82 of the Syracuse Orange and Niles Clark #6 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack collide during a touchdown reception by Cornelius that was called back for a chop block penalty during the fourth quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Matthew Dayes #21 nd Tony Adams #50 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack watches game action from the sideline during the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Ted Taylor #37 of the Syracuse Orange recovers a blocked punt during the third quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Alvin Cornelius #82 of the Syracuse Orange and Niles Clark #6 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack collide during a touchdown reception by Cornelius that was called back for a chop block penalty during the fourth quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Matthew Dayes #21 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack carries the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
Jaylen Samuels #1 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack is forced out of bounds by Daivon Ellison #19 of the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter on November 12, 2016 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.
Brett Carlsen
Getty Images
North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren yells to his players in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016.
Nick Lisi
AP