Photo Gallery: Duke 96, Grand Canyon 61

Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke freshmen (left to right) Marques Bolden, Jason Tatum, and Harry Giles watch the team warm-up prior to playing Grand Canyon.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) attempts to get to the basket as Grand Canyon forward Keonta Vernon (24) blocks the way in the second half.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes in for a shot against Grand Canyon forward Darion Clark (23) in the first half of play.
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to a call against his team in the first half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) kicks the ball out as Grand Canyon forward Keonta Vernon (24) defends in the first half of play.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) reacts after hitting a three pointer as Grand Canyon forward Darion Clark (23) walks away.
Duke forward Chase Jeter (2)goes up to block a second half shot by Grand Canyon forward Kerwin Smith (21).
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) blocks a second half shot by Grand Canyon guard Shaq Carr (10) with help from teammates Amile Jefferson (21) and Grayson Allen (3).
Grand Canyon head coach Dan Majerle points at one of his players during the second half against the Blue Devils.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) knocks the ball away from Grand Canyon guard Shaq Carr (10) in the second half.
A fan for the Grand Canyon Lopes screams during a foul shot by Duke Blue Devils guard Grayson Allen (3).
The Cameron Crazies react to a Grand Canyon's fan taunting Grayson Allen during a foul shot.
Grand Canyon guard Gerard Martin (42) gets a few hands from the Cameron Crazies during an inbound pass in the first half.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) fires up a three pointer over Grand Canyon guard Shaq Carr (10) in the first half.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) and Grand Canyon forward Darion Clark (23) battle for a rebound.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) grabs a loose ball as Grand Canyon forward Oscar Frayer (4) tries to avoid stepping on him in the second half.
