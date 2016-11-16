Photo Gallery: Kansas 77, Duke 75 | 11.15.16.

Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes in to score two first half points as Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) defends.The Jayhawks defeated the Blue Devils on a last second shot to take a 77-75 win in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) encourages teammate guard Grayson Allen (3).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) drives on Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) looks for help against the Kansas defense in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) helps teammate guard Grayson Allen (3) up off the floor after he took a spill in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) reacts after getting called for a foul near the end of the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (2) towers over Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) as they battle for a rebound in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks with forward Chase Jeter (2) as he comes to the bench in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) and teammate guard Grayson Allen (3) converge on Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke assistant coach speaks with head coach Mike Krzyzewski late in the second half of play as they cut the Jayhawks lead.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) attempts to move the ball around the defense of Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Chase Jeter (2) gets stuffed by Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) kicks the ball out to teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) has a second half shot contested by Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) moves the ball between Kansas guard Devonte' Graham (4) and guard Frank Mason III (0) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) looses the handle as Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and guard Matt Jones (13) close in during the second half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) tries to save a loose ball and slides into the photographers on the baseline.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) reacts after tying the score in the closing seconds of the game.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) fires up a last second shot over Duke guard Matt Jones (13) to beat the Blue Devils.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Kansas forward Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) reacts after teammate guard Frank Mason III (0) hit a last second shot to beat Duke.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com