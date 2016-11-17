UNC coach Larry Fedora on job speculation: It's a waste of time

Larry Fedora has learned over the years that, for him, the best response to speculation about other jobs is no response at all. And so it was on Wednesday when Fedora, the North Carolina coach, addressed how he'd address reports and rumors about his future at UNC – or anywhere else.
“I don't address them because I can't remember a year that I've been a head coach that there hadn't been some type of job speculation,” Fedora said.
The latest speculation involves LSU, which earlier this season fired former coach Les Miles. The New Orleans Times-Picayne reported earlier this week that the school had already contacted Jimbo Fisher, the Florida State coach who is believed to be LSU's primary target.
According to that report LSU has also contacted Fedora's agent, which is the common way to approach a coaching candidate before his season is complete. Fedora in his fifth season at UNC. He agreed in principle to a contract extension last December. Details of that contract are still being finalized.
Don't expect Fedora to address speculation surrounding the LSU job, or any other job.
“I (learned) that a long time ago and just said, you know what, I'm not going to talk about all the speculation,” he said, “because you'd be talking about it all the time.
“Because anybody can put anything on the Internet, you know how it goes. And then everybody wants to know. Well, it's a waste of time talking about it. It really is.”
Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter
Comments