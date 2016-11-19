Jeter goes down in Duke's 78-68 Tip Off win over Penn State

Duke suffered an injury scare in its 78-68 victory over Penn State in Saturday's Hall of Fame Tip Off semifinal.
Sophomore forward Chase Jeter went down under Penn State's basket early in the first quarter, squirming in pain. He was helped off the floor, went to the locker room and later returned to the bench. He did not play for the remainder of the game, and Antonio Vrankovic came in immediately to replace Jeter. Jeter lightly warmed up during halftime.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski went deeper into his bench and brought in freshman Javin DeLaurier.
After halftime, when Duke led 36-24, the Blue Devils (3-1) went small by having sixth man Frank Jackson in with the four other starters.
Jackson, a freshman point guard, led the game with 11 points off the bench at halftime. Duke had 13 bench points with Vrankovic's two free throws, while the Nittany Lions (2-2) had none. They relied on a trio of freshman starters, as they'd done so far to start the season, and had only five bench points.
Jackson finished with his fourth straight double-digit game with 17 points, the second time this season he's been Duke's leading scorer.
He was 6-of-14 with two 3-pointers.
It wasn't all long for Jackson, who drove around defenders to finish with his left with 15:54 left to play. He rebounded from one of two airballs by cleaning up an Amile Jefferson miss inside. Jackson came in from the corner to make the play, giving Duke a 53-36 lead with 14:12.
The Blue Devils wouldn't unleash their double-digit lead over Penn State, play by the veterans helping to harness it.
Penn State orchestrated a mini run toward the end of the game, and junior guard Shep Garner's 3-pointer forced Krzyzewski to call a timeout. His triple brought the deficit to 72-64, while Duke led 72-59 moments before.
Duke will play the winner of the Rhode Island-Cincinnati game Sunday in the Naismith bracket championship. The Blue Devils have won 18 in-season tournament titles under Krzyzewski.
