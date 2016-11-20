Chaminade seeks to rekindle magic against UNC in Maui

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting Pause

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

1:40 Cam Newton following 20-17 loss to Chiefs

1:10 Charlotte Against Trump Rally

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:53 Trump's White House

2:44 Carlos Figueroa talks about speaking to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

0:36 Steve Clifford on Charlotte Hornets' 6-1 start