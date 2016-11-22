UNC seniors not interested in losing to Duke, NC State in the same season

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting Pause

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

3:38 We'll be there

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

1:59 Woody Durham, longtime voice of the Tar Heels, diagnosed with language expression disorder

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC