Wolfpack waits for bowl destination

N.C. State’s win at North Carolina qualifies the 6-6 Wolfpack for a bowl game.
Now what?
The most likely landing spots for N.C. State will be the Military Bowl on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md. or the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26 in Shreveport, La. The Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit is also a possibility.
A lot will depend on what happens with Saturday’s games involving Miami, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech but the Wolfpack’s options figure to be limited to what the ACC calls its “Tier II” bowl games.
The Military Bowl, which would have either Army or an American Athletic Conference team as the opponent, gets the first choice among teams after the ACC’s “Tier I” is sorted. N.C. State, Wake Forest (6-5) and maybe Boston College (5-6), will likely be their choices. Wake Forest and Boston College meet at 3 p.m. in Winston-Salem on Saturday.
The Independence Bowl, which has a tie-in with the SEC as the opponent, chooses after the Military Bowl. While Boston College could qualify for a bowl at 5-7, because of its high academic standing in the NCAA’s “APR” metric, it could not jump a 6-6 team in the ACC bowl order.
If Boston College beats Wake Forest, that would open up the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, with the Big Ten as the opponent. The Detroit group picks after the Independence bowl in the Tier II order.
The Tier I games will be selected before the Tier II games. The Belk Bowl in Charlotte, the Pinstripe Bowl in New York, the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas and either the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. or Music City Bowl in Nashville, make up the four games in the first tier.
A 6-6 team can’t be chosen over an 8-4 team for a Tier I spot, so N.C. State would be locked out of one of the Tier I games if Pittsburgh (7-4), Miami (7-4) and Georgia Tech (7-4) all win on Saturday.
The Tar Heels, who closed the regular season at 8-4, are most likely headed to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 28 to face a Big Ten opponent.
At 6-6, N.C. State could still be chosen for a Tier I game over a 7-5 team. So if Pitt (at home vs. Syracuse), Miami (at home vs. Duke) or Georgia Tech (at Georgia) lose, there would still be a possibility of going to either the Sun, Gator or Music City.
The Gator and Music City have a deal with the ACC to each take an ACC team three times in a six-year period. The Music City has taken an ACC team (or Notre Dame), in the first two years of the agreement.
The Belk Bowl is in line to get Virginia Tech (8-3) for the first time. The Hokies will face Clemson (10-1) in the ACC title game next Saturday in Orlando. This year, the ACC has two potential bowl tie-ins with Orlando — the Russell Athletic on Dec. 28 and the Citrus on Dec. 31.
In years where the ACC’s opponent in the Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten, the ACC gets the Big Ten’s slot in the Citrus Bowl. That hasn’t happened in the first two years of the agreement but is likely to happen this year, based on the College Football Playoff rankings.
The question is whether Orlando will want Virginia Tech twice in a four-week period. It might make more sense for the Orlando group to take Florida State (8-3) and Miami (7-4) for its two slots.
Saturday’s results will go a long way in sorting out the final order.
For N.C. State, it knows its season will go on but now all it can do is wait.
