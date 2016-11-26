Allen's big half carries Duke in 93-58 blowout win over App State

If you've got to play basketball two days after Thanksgiving, Saturday is how you do it.
Duke blew out Appalachian State Saturday, 93-58, at Cameron Indoor Stadium, dominating the boards and being pretty good from the stripe and lethal from deep.
Junior guard Grayson Allen opened the game with two 3-pointers and found sophomore Luke Kennard and senior Matt Jones for respective triples, as the Blue Devils (6-1) for the seventh time saw five players finish in double figures.
Allen got there by halftime with 21 on 6-of-9 shooting, enough to lead the game when it was all said and done – which was about midway through the second half. Duke built a 71-38 lead after starting on a 12-0 run. Jones kicked his steal out to a wide open Kennard on the breakaway, Kennard hammering a two-handed dunk less than 3 minutes into the half.
Allen, who played like he was close to 100 percent after a nagging toe issue, found a sweet spot in the right wing for a couple of 3-pointers in the first, but he was also aggressive in the paint. He crossed over App State defenders inside to add to his big scoring day, giving Duke an 18-8 lead with 14:36 in the first. He was 4-of-6 from long range.
It's not the only way Duke's guards were more aggressive, as they continued their rebounding efforts. Kennard led with seven boards at the break (game-best nine in total), and the Blue Devils held the Mountaineers to nine offensive rebounds. The Blue Devils scored 16 second-chance points.
Duke established a comfortable lead after Allen's early surge, which spread to the other four guys on the court. Jones and forward Amile Jefferson both had tipins in the first seven minutes.
Sophomore Antonio Vrankovic saw a few meaningful minutes in the first half as one of five bench players.
Vrankovic stifled his man, causing a bad shot. He grabbed the defensive rebound and eventually finished with a shot on the other end.
In a fun series shortly after, Jefferson splatted an App State shot on the glass and Kennard found freshman Javin DeLaurier for an alley-oop. Frank Jackson later dumped it off to Jefferson for a dunk, giving Duke a 41-22 lead with 5:44 in the first half.
Jackson had 15 points, barreling past a defender in the first half to continue his streak of aggressive scoring.
