Photo Gallery: Duke 78, Michigan State 69 | 11.29.16

Michigan State guard Miles Bridges (22) gets a little help from the Cameron Crazies during an inbound pass. Duke beat Michigan State 78-69 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 in Durham, N.C.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski greet each other before the start of their ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Michigan State guard Alvin Ellis III (3) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) fires up a first half three point attempt as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looks on and Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) defends.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski lets the officials know how he feels about a first half foul against the Blue Devils.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) drivs for the basket between Michigan State defenders.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells at Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) is congratulated by teammate guard Frank Jackson (15) after scoring and being fouled in the second half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) looks to score as Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25) defends in the first half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) fires up a first half shot over Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) hits the floor as he dives for a loose ball.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) looks for a steal as Michigan State guard Lourawls Nairn Jr. (11) looses the handle on the ball.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) contests a shot by Michigan State guard Miles Bridges (22) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) races for a loose ball with Michigan State guard Eron Harris (14) in the first half.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) vies for a loose ball with Michigan State guard Eron Harris (14) in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) reacts after ab score in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues a call during the second half of play against the Blue Devils.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) and teammate forward Chase Jeter (2) contest a second half shot by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44).
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) reacts after being fouled and hitting a basket in the second half of play.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com